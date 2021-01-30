China shuts down 18,489 ‘illegal’ websites

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
China, which tightly controls the country's internet access, shut down 18,489 "illegal" websites last year and issued warning notices to 4,551 online platforms, according to the official media.
Some of the websites were shut down for promoting online games or dating information in the guise of online courses while others were punished for spreading illegal materials, including pornographic and violent content, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).
Critics allege that the crackdown includes websites that carry critical content not approved by the government.
Cyberspace administration departments in 2020 also launched a series of campaigns to purge cyberspace of platforms promoting illegal activities, exerting a negative influence on society and containing information harmful to juveniles, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The CAC continues to direct provincial-level cyberspace administration departments in dealing with illegal websites and online platforms and intensifying law enforcement in this regard, the report said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
Scheme combines growth and value to generate consistent returns across market conditions
It can be highly distorted and, therefore, harmful to investing: Founder of White Oak Capital
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...