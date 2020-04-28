World

Covid-19: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition hearing postponed

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on April 28, 2020 Published on April 28, 2020

Hearing in the extradition case of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, has been pushed back to as late as November 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to media reports.

A new trial date for Assange’s extradition hearing to the US on charges of espionage should be decided by May 4, according to a Bloomberg report.

UK judge Vanessa Baraitser said November 2 is the earliest possible date for beginning the three-week hearings, the report said. The final date will be decided on May 4.

The hearing has been pushed back after his defence argued that the pandemic had made the proceedings “impossible” and 'medically dangerous,” reports said.

The hearings were set to begin on May 18. A decision was to be made on whether to extradite Assange to Sweden or the US. Sweden holds sexual assault charges against Assange, while the US has charged him with espionage. He may face up to 175 years in prison.

The Wikileaks chief was arrested on April 11, 2019, from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Until November, Assange had faced possible extradition to the US and Sweden. He was indicted by the US on 17 offences under the 1917 US Espionage Act.

He is currently in detention till the hearing commences.

Published on April 28, 2020
United Kingdom
prison
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pentagon releases 3 videos of UFOs encountered by US Navy Pilots