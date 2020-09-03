Dubai to attract wealthy retirees after expat exodus

Dubai started a programme to attract wealthy retirees as the West Asian business hub faces a flight of expatriates amid an economic downturn.

Foreigners over the age of 55 will be eligible for a five-year renewable visa if they meet certain criteria, according to the Dubai Media Office. In its initial phase, the programme will focus on UAE residents working in Dubai.

Eligible candidates should meet one of the following requirements: Monthly income of 20,000 dirhams ($5,445), savings of 1 million dirhams and own property in Dubai worth 2 million dirhams. The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is part, passed a law in 2018 allowing expatriates to stay beyond retirement age. Foreigners form about 90 per cent of Dubai’s population, but their residency is tied to employment, discouraging many from setting roots, and in turn investments, in the city.

The programme will contribute towards our tourism economy by facilitating frequent visits from families and friends of the retirees and increasing visitation from markets with a high retiree population, Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, was cited as saying by the Dubai Media Office.