Dubai's 'Burj Khalifa' to light up in honour of Covid-19 donations

Dubai is all set to light up Burj Khalifa to honor each donation made to relieve coronavirus-hit communities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per the media reports.

The Burj Khalifa, which is 2,717 feet high, will be transformed into the "world's tallest donation box" as part of a campaign to provide 10 million meals to low-income people.

The decision came during the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast and dedicate their time to self-reflection, prayer, and charity for the faithful.

For each 10-dirham ($2.7) donation, one of the building's 1.2 million LED lights will be illuminated -- each representing a meal.

On Sunday, less than 24 hours since the launch of the appeal, a live count on the website indicated that more than 176,000 meals had been donated.

Burj Khalifa extends its solidarity towards crisis-stricken countries by featuring them. The skyscraper featured Australian bushfires, and China and Italy when they were worst-hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

"Representing donations as lights beaming on Burj Khalifa reflects the hope that small acts of kindness will bring to less fortunate communities as the country continues its battle against the pandemic," Dubai's media office said in a statement.

"They will see the impact of their contributions on the facade of the world's tallest building."

Last week, the UAE eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to contain the novel coronavirus. Dubai, one of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the UAE, had imposed a total curfew.

The emirate largely relies on trade, retail, tourism, and real estate. The country’s businesses hit hard due to the strict lockdown in place. It is also home to millions of foreign workers, some of whom have found themselves out of work or unpaid as the economy crumbles, according to media reports.

The UAE has so far reported more than 14,000 infections, including 126 deaths.

It has the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Gulf after Saudi Arabia, which has recorded more than 25,000 infections and 176 deaths.