FBI receives over 1 lakh pieces of digital media after calls for tips on the US Capitol attack

Federal authorities in the United States have received over 1 lakh pieces of digital evidence for the ongoing investigation into the violence at the US Capitol Hill last week.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, on January 7 had called for tips and digital evidence to identify the people who had participated in the riot at US Capitol Hill.

Also read: Biden win certified after riots in Capitol

“The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” the FBI had said in a tweet.

“Since our call for tips, videos, and pictures, we have received more than 100,000 pieces of digital media—which is absolutely fantastic—and are scouring every one for investigative and intelligence leads,” said FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono, at a press briefing on Tuesday.

In six days following the incident, the FBI has opened over 170 case files. Of this, federal charges have been brought against 20 people by the US Attorney for the District of Columbia and 40 others have been charged in DC’s Superior Court, the Verge reported.

Also read: YouTube suspends Trump’s channel after violating policy on inciting violence

Dozens of pro-Trump protestors had swarmed the US Capitol on January 6 disrupting a session to certify the results of the US Presidential elections and calling on lawmakers to undo Trump’s loss, as per media reports.

In the aftermath of the attack, tech companies had taken action and had removed thousands of conspiratorial accounts and individuals.