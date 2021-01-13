FBI receives over 1 lakh pieces of digital media after calls for tips on the US Capitol attack

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Federal authorities in the United States have received over 1 lakh pieces of digital evidence for the ongoing investigation into the violence at the US Capitol Hill last week.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, on January 7 had called for tips and digital evidence to identify the people who had participated in the riot at US Capitol Hill.
Also read: Biden win certified after riots in Capitol
“The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” the FBI had said in a tweet.
“Since our call for tips, videos, and pictures, we have received more than 100,000 pieces of digital media—which is absolutely fantastic—and are scouring every one for investigative and intelligence leads,” said FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono, at a press briefing on Tuesday.
In six days following the incident, the FBI has opened over 170 case files. Of this, federal charges have been brought against 20 people by the US Attorney for the District of Columbia and 40 others have been charged in DC’s Superior Court, the Verge reported.
Also read: YouTube suspends Trump’s channel after violating policy on inciting violence
Dozens of pro-Trump protestors had swarmed the US Capitol on January 6 disrupting a session to certify the results of the US Presidential elections and calling on lawmakers to undo Trump’s loss, as per media reports.
In the aftermath of the attack, tech companies had taken action and had removed thousands of conspiratorial accounts and individuals.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...