U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to stay in the presidential race on Monday, saying he is confident the average voter still wants him on the Democratic ticket.
"I am not going anywhere," Biden told MSNBC after calling into the network's Morning Joe program. He urged anyone who wants him to step aside to "challenge me" when the Democratic National Convention meets in August.
The interview was another example of Biden trying to recover from a shaky debate outing against Republican Donald Trump on June 27 that raised questions about his mental fitness.
Biden expressed frustration with what he called an effort by "elites" to force him out of the presidential race against Trump, whom he defeated in 2020, with the election coming up on November 5.
When Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski ticked off a list of major news organizations and pundits who have called on him to step aside, Biden brushed off the question.
"I don't care what those big names think," Biden said.
"The bottom line here is that I'm not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere. I wouldn't be running if I didn't absolutely believe that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024."
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.