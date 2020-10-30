IFC to infuse $4 billion in Covid-19 financing to help poor countries

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
International Finance Corporation (IFC), daughter institution of World Bank, stated in the official release on Thursday that its response to the pandemic is focused on reaching the most vulnerable people in developing countries.
It maintained that of the $8 billion in IFC Covid-19 fast-track financing approved by the IFC Board in March 2020, $4 billion has been committed to date.
It claimed that of $4 billion, close to half is expected to benefit people in the poorest countries and fragile states, with the remainder helping to support the fight against Covid-19 across other developing countries and emerging markets. This includes Uganda, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Vietnam, among others.
IFC believes that this financial support is helping client financial institutions keep liquidity flowing to businesses that depend on trade, especially micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a major source of employment.
Commenting on the initiative, World Bank Group President David Malpass said: “Supporting the private sector will be crucial to helping developing countries achieve an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery and stem the current rise in extreme poverty.”
He added: “Our goal with IFC’s fast-track Covid-19 facility is to provide needed liquidity for corporate and financial institution clients, which will provide working capital, support jobs and facilitate trade.”
Stephanie von Friedeburg, Interim Managing Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of IFC said in an official statement: “IFC’s fast-track Covid-19 facility was designed to provide immediate liquidity to our financial institutions and real sector clients to preserve jobs and prevent short-term damage.”
Friedeburg added: “By supporting private sector clients and interventions, we are hoping in the longer term to help reignite economic growth, paving the way for a better, more resilient and sustainable future once Covid-19 recedes.”
IFC has committed an additional $2 billion under the facility, benefiting every region in which IFC operates to bolster healthcare providers and help the battered tourism, it further claimed.
IFC noted that another $623 million has been mobilised for the clients from private sector partners.
Additionally, the IDA Private Sector Window (PSW), a tool developed by the World Bank Group to catalyse private-sector investment in the world’s poorest countries, has provided $281 million in guarantees supporting trade-finance and working-capital loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in eligible countries since March.
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...