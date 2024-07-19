India has complained at the WTO about its huge bilateral trade deficit with China, representing the biggest trade deficit with any country, and its “non-transparent subsidies and mechanisms” leading to low price injuring local industry.

At China’s ninth Trade Policy Review at the WTO on Friday, India said it hoped China would support issues concerning the Global South that lead to real and tangible benefits to developing countries and LDCs.

India also complained about the imbalance in trade with China persisting year after year.

China had its ninth WTO Trade Policy Review on July 17-19. LI Fei, Vice-Minister, Ministry of Commerce of China, led the delegation. TPRs are a regular exercise aimed at facilitating the smooth functioning of the multilateral trading system by enhancing the transparency of WTO members’ trade policies.

The US said the challenges China presents to the international trading were not only continuing but we’re on the rise.

The European Union asked China to give up its claim to developing country status while Australia and Japan, too, made similar demands.

China received more than 1,571 written questions from over 44 delegations ahead of the meeting.