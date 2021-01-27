World

‘It will save your life,’ Kamala Harris takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

US Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks after receiving her second dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland, US on Monday   -  REUTERS

The first dose of the vaccine was inoculated to Harris on December 29

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris took the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in a televised setting, as per media reports.

Urging Americans to take the vaccine shot, she said: “I want to urge everyone to take the vaccine when it is your turn,” Harris told C-SPAN viewers on Tuesday. “It will save your life.”

The first dose of the vaccine was inoculated to Harris on December 29.

Also read: Biden publicly receives Covid-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden maintained that the goal of the administration is to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of his presidency.

Also, the White House stated in a press release, quoted in media reports, that the Biden administration plans to buy additional 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to reach 600 million doses and inoculate 300 million people by summer.

The release noted: “The Biden-Harris administration is working to purchase an additional 100 million doses of each of the two Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna.”

“This increases the total vaccine order for the US by 50 per cent, from 400 million to 600 million with these additional doses expected to deliver this summer,” it added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 27, 2021
USA
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.