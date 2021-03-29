World

Japan citizens can choose which Covid-19 vaccine to take: Report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on March 29, 2021

People in Japan can choose which vaccine to take against the coronavirus infection, Fumiaki Kobayashi, a senior official for the vaccination campaign revealed on Sunday, Japan Times reported.

The report stated that Japan’s government will let people choose their Covid-19 vaccine by making information available on which type of vaccine is offered at each vaccination site.

The official added that some people are hesitant to get inoculated amidst growing concerns regarding vaccine side effects.

“We’ll create an environment where people have a choice,” he said in a TV show.

Japan started to administer its citizens last month. The first phase of the vaccination campaign includes frontline healthcare workers.

The second phase of the drive will begin by April 12, where the country would cover the elderly citizens administering Pfizer Inc.’s shot.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca PLC and Moderna Inc. have also applied to have their vaccines approved for use in Japan.

The country has recorded 466,849 cases of the coronavirus so far, with 9,031 deaths. While 441,237 have recovered from the Covid-19 infection.

Published on March 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Japan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.