Japan citizens can choose which Covid-19 vaccine to take: Report

People in Japan can choose which vaccine to take against the coronavirus infection, Fumiaki Kobayashi, a senior official for the vaccination campaign revealed on Sunday, Japan Times reported.

The report stated that Japan’s government will let people choose their Covid-19 vaccine by making information available on which type of vaccine is offered at each vaccination site.

The official added that some people are hesitant to get inoculated amidst growing concerns regarding vaccine side effects.

“We’ll create an environment where people have a choice,” he said in a TV show.

Japan started to administer its citizens last month. The first phase of the vaccination campaign includes frontline healthcare workers.

The second phase of the drive will begin by April 12, where the country would cover the elderly citizens administering Pfizer Inc.’s shot.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca PLC and Moderna Inc. have also applied to have their vaccines approved for use in Japan.

The country has recorded 466,849 cases of the coronavirus so far, with 9,031 deaths. While 441,237 have recovered from the Covid-19 infection.