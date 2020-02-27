Japan PM calls for nationwide closure of schools over virus

How cloud computing is helping make Apollo Tyres fitter
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday called on schools to close nationwide from March 2 for several weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
“The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else,” Abe said.
“We request all primary, junior high and high schools... across the nation to close temporarily from March 2 next week until their spring break.” The spring break for public schools usually starts in late March in Japan and lasts several weeks.
“Efforts to prevent the spread of infections among children are being made in various areas,” Abe added.
Many public elementary schools and junior high schools in northern Hokkaido were already closed on Thursday after the governor requested public schools to close for about a week. The city of Osaka also said it will close its kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Saturday for two weeks.
Abe’s call comes after the government urged organisers of major events to consider cancelling them, and called on businesses to allow employees to work from home or commute off-peak.
Authorities have said the coming two to three weeks will be critical in determining whether they can stem the outbreak of the virus, which has infected nearly 200 people in the country and been linked to the deaths of three.
Japan has also struggled to deal with the fallout from a cruise ship that it quarantined off its coast, where more than 700 people tested positive for the virus. Four people who became sick on the boat have died.
“It’s extremely important to prevent one patient cluster from creating another and we think we should take thorough measures,” Abe said at a cabinet-level meeting on the virus. He also urged ministers to work on legislation for minimising the negative impact on the economy and daily lives of Japanese.
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Motorola evokes love for a favourite flip phone, now with a modern day take, but demands a flagship price for ...
Honor 9X is the company’s successor to its best selling Honor 8X, an entry level device. Honor is trying to ...
Civil service reforms are badly needed,but is the government doing it right?
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
Adequate life and health insurance, an emergency fund, and equity investments are essential
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...