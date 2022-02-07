Japan's daily coronavirus tally at record high

Japan hit a record single-day number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK said, as the Omicron variant continued to spread.
The country's daily virus cases exceeded 100,000 c marking a fresh high.,
Most regions in Japan are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of Omicron that has exploded among a population where less than 5 per cent have received vaccine booster shots.
Published on
February 07, 2022
