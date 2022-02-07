hamburger

World

Japan's daily coronavirus tally at record high

Reuters | TOKYO, February 5 | Updated on: Feb 07, 2022

Japan’s daily virus cases exceeded 100,000 mark

image caption

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a shopping arcade near the Sensoji Temple in Asakusa district in Tokyo | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Japan hit a record single-day number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK said, as the Omicron variant continued to spread.

The country's daily virus cases exceeded 100,000 c marking a fresh high.,

Most regions in Japan are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of Omicron that has exploded among a population where less than 5 per cent have received vaccine booster shots.

Published on February 07, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you