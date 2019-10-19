World

Johnson & Johnson to recall single lot of baby powder in US as FDA finds traces of asbestos

Reuters Reuters Oct 18 | Updated on October 19, 2019 Published on October 19, 2019

FILE PHOTO of a bottle of Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration   -  REUTERS

The company says baby powder investigation could take 30 days or more

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday its investigation into asbestos contamination of its baby powder could take 30 days or more, after announcing it planned to recall about 33,000 bottles of the product in the United States.

The company said it had received a test report from the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday that found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder purchased online.

J&J said in a conference call a typical investigation would involve a review of its manufacturing records, data on where the product in question was distributed and lab testing of retained samples.

Published on October 19, 2019
Johnson & Johnson
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Turkey agrees with US to pause Syria assault while Kurds withdraw