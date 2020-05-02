Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance after speculations over health

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance on Friday by attending the event in Sunchon, near the capital Pyongyang, giving rest to all the speculations around his health conditions, Agence France Presse reported.
The North Korean leader had not appeared in public since presiding over a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day state media reported that he had inspected fighter jets.
According to the Korean Central news agency cited in the AFP report, the attendees broke into hurrah and thunderous claps after seeing Kim Jong Un.
Kim Jong Un was present at the inauguration of a fertilizer factory where he cut the ribbon as well. He inspected the development of the factory and briefed state media about it.
Kim said that his grandfather Kim Il Sung and father Kim Jong Il would be greatly pleased if they heard the news that the modern phosphatic fertilizer factory has been built.
Also in attendance were other senior officials, including his sister and close adviser, Kim Yo Jong. Photos from the ceremony were not immediately released.
Speculation over Kim's health had grown after he did not show on April 15 for the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday, the most important day in the country's political calendar.
His absence triggered many unsubstantiated reports that speculated Kim’s death and his successor who would replace Kim.
Eventually, South Korea’s President Moon Jae’s top security adviser on Sunday had said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "alive and well" trying to quash rumors regarding his ill health as per media reports.
"Our government position is firm," said Moon Chung-in in an interview with CNN. "Kim Jong Un is alive and well," he had said.
