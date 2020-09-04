World

Kimberly Clark eyes overseas diaper market in $1.2-bn deal

Bloomberg | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

The all-cash deal, from shareholders including CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific IV, will boost Kimberly-Clark’s market share in Indonesia

Kimberly-Clark Corp agreed to buy Softex Indonesia for $1.2 billion to capitalise on the country’s sizeable market for diapers and personal-care products.

The all-cash acquisition, from a group of shareholders including CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific IV, will boost Kimberly-Clark’s limited market share in Indonesia, the company said Thursday in a statement. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Softex Indonesia is the second-largest diaper company in the country, generating about 80 per cent of its sales from the category. The company, which had net revenue of $420 million last year, also specialises in adult-care and feminine-hygiene products.

“The deal demonstrates our commitment to accelerate growth in developing and emerging markets,” Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. “The acquisition won’t have a material effect on the company’s adjusted earnings this year or next.”

Kimberly-Clark shares rose less than 1 per cent after regular trading in New York. The stock climbed 11 per cent this year through Thursday’s close.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 04, 2020
marketing
personal products
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.