Kuwait gets first downgrade from Moody’s over liquidity risks

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
Kuwait was downgraded for the first time by Moody’s Investors Service, a decision the ratings agency said reflects the increase in the government’s “liquidity risks.”
The sovereign credit rating was cut two levels to A1, the fifth-highest investment-grade level and on par with China and Saudi Arabia, according to a statement on Tuesday. Moody’s now ranks Kuwait two steps lower than Fitch Ratings and one below S&P Global Ratings, which lowered its own assessment of the country in March for the first time ever.
Kuwait’s dollar bonds fell, with the yield on the $3.5 billion security due 2022 rising 14 basis points to 1.08 per cent, the highest since June.
Moody’s projects net sovereign issuance of up to 27.6 billion dinars ($90 billion) would be needed to meet the Kuwaiti government’s funding requirements between the current fiscal year and the fiscal year ending March 2024. The rating company revised the outlook to stable, completing the review for downgrade started in March.
Lacking a new public debt law, the government has been unable to borrow since a debut Eurobond in 2017, forcing it to rely on the General Reserve Fund instead. Liquid assets there are close to being depleted, forcing the Finance Ministry to push through other measures to meet spending needs.
Kuwait’s parliament this month approved the state budget for the current fiscal year, projecting a deficit of 14 billion dinars after making adjustments to account for lower oil prices and a cut in spending. Tapping the much larger Future Generations Fund, designed as a buffer for the time when Kuwait’s oil runs out, would require a legislative change.
“In the continued absence of legal authorization to issue debt or draw on the sovereign wealth fund assets held in the Future Generations Fund, available liquid resources are nearing depletion, introducing liquidity risk despite Kuwait’s extraordinary fiscal strength,” Moody’s said.
The government has been looking for approval from parliament to borrow as much as 20 billion dinars. In response, the finance and economic committee has proposed reducing the limit in half, an idea the Finance Ministry said it will study but then turned down.
“The persisting deadlock addressing the funding situation now directly threatens the ability of the government to function, representing a significant escalation in the brinksmanship between the two branches of government,” Moody’s said.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...