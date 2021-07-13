World

Looting, violence grips South Africa after Zuma court hearing

Reuters | Updated on July 13, 2021

At least 30 people have been killed in the unrest that broke out last week when Zuma handed himself over to authorities

Johannesburg, July 13 Rioters looted shops and threw stones at police on Tuesday as days of violent protests triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma spread across South Africa.

The military prepared to send in 2,500 troops as outnumbered police seemed helpless to prevent attacks on businesses in Zuma's home province KwaZulu-Natal and in Gauteng province,where the country's biggest city, Johannesburg, is located.

Also read: South Africa risks becoming a 'failed state' by 2030

At least 30 people have been killed in the unrest that broke out last week when Zuma handed himself over to authorities.

Zuma, 79, was sentenced last month for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

Published on July 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

South Africa
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.