World

Mob attacks Indian businesses in Congo amid furore over student’s death

Reuters KINSHASA | Updated on August 13, 2021

Several Indian businesses in Kinshasa were looted last week following the death of Joël Malu, a Congolese student in Bengaluru

A mob attacked Indian businesses and vehicles in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital on Thursday, the police said, part of ongoing fallout from a Congolese student's death in Indian police custody last week.

Several Indian businesses in Kinshasa were looted last week following the death of Joël Malu, a Congolese student in Bengaluru.

African diplomats have complained in the past about racism against their citizens living in India, especially in the aftermath of the beating death in 2016 of a Congolese man in Dehli.

Also read: Nigerian minister says Twitter ban to be lifted soon

Congo’s police said the mob on Thursday looted Indian shop sand warehouses, set a car on fire and stoned three other vehicles in Kinshasa's Limete neighbourhood in response to a false rumour that a second Congolese national had died in India. “Uncivilized people, mainly young people, have been looting stores and warehouses held by Indian nationals,” said Kinshasa police commissioner Sylvano Kasongo.

Three arrested

Police arrested three people and recovered 40 bales of stolen clothing, Kasongo said. The statement did not mention any injuries.

Malu was arrested in Bengaluru on August 1 on suspicion of drug possession. Indian police said he complained of chest pain and was transferred to hospital, where he died. His death sparked clashes between protesters and baton-wielding officers in Bengaluru the following day

Published on August 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Congo
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.