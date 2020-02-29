World

Muhyiddin Yassin named new Malaysian PM: Palace

PTI Kuala Lumpur | Updated on February 29, 2020 Published on February 29, 2020

Former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin was named as Malaysia’s new Prime Minister on Saturday, royal officials said, signalling the end of Mahathir Mohamad’s rule and return to power of a scandal-plagued party.

Muhyiddin will be sworn in Sunday, the palace said, ending a week of turmoil after the collapse of the reformist government and Mahathir’s resignation as premier.

Published on February 29, 2020
politics
Malaysia
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
New coronavirus case of unknown origin in California