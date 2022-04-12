Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted

Several people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, local media reported, citing fire department sources.
The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, according to news media.
A New York City police spokesperson told Reuters that officers were responding to the scene, but did not have details on the number of individuals shot.
April 12, 2022
