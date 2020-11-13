World

Myanmar elections: Suu Kyi’s NLD well set to form next govt

Reuters Yangon | Updated on November 13, 2020 Published on November 13, 2020

NLD has taken 346 seats of the 412 seats declared so far

The ruling party of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has won enough parliamentary seats to form the next government, according to official results of a general election released on Friday.

The latest batch of results from the November 8 election confirmed Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party had secured the 322 seats in the bicameral legislature needed to form the next government.

The NLD has taken 346 seats of the 412 seats that have so far been declared, with 64 more seats still up for grabs and yet to be announced.

