N Korea leader Kim Jong Un breaks into tears, says he failed to handle the Covid-19 outbreak

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un broke into tears while issuing an apology to his country people for failing to handle the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Kim Jong Un uploaded the video on Monday and said, as cited in the Korea Times: “Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily. I am really sorry for that.”

Kim was addressing people at the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

“Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives,” he said, as per the Guardian’s report.

Commenting on the incident, Director of the North Korea division at the Korean Institute for National Unification Hong Min, said: “Underneath his message, one can sense that Kim is feeling a lot of pressure on his leadership”.

Ties with South Korea

Kim Jong Un further stated in his speech that he is striving to improve his country’s relations with South Korea. He also offered support to people from around the world suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also warned that he would fully operate his nuclear force if the country is under threat, without directly aiming at any country.