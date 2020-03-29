World

New Zealand reports its 1st coronavirus death

PTI Wellington (New Zealand) | Updated on March 29, 2020 Published on March 29, 2020

New Zealand has reported its first death from the new coronavirus.

Health authorities on Sunday said the victim was a woman in her 70s.

They said she was admitted to a West Coast hospital last week with what they initially thought was influenza, and hospital staff did not wear full protective equipment.

As a result, 21 staffers have been put in self-isolation for two weeks.

The country has reported 514 cases of COVID-19. Last Wednesday, New Zealanders began a strict four-week lockdown.

