North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is alive and well, says South Korea

South Korea’s President Moon Jae’s top security adviser on Sunday said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "alive and well" trying to quash rumours regarding his ill health as per media reports.

"Our government position is firm," said Moon Chung-in in an interview with CNN. "Kim Jong Un is alive and well," he said.

According to the adviser, Kim had travelled to a resort town in the country's east, Wonsan and had been staying there since April 13. South Korea had detected “no suspicious movement” so far, the report said.

Rumours and speculations regarding the North Korean leader’s health began surfacing after his absence from the birthday celebrations of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founding father. It is one of the most important days in the country.

Last week, CNN had reported that a US official had said that Kim had undergone a cardiovascular surgery and was in critical condition. South Korea had denied having found any unusual activity in the country refuting the report.

As per a Reuters report, China had dispatched a team of medical experts to North Korea to advise on Kim last week.

The Trump administration wasn’t unsure of Kim’s health as per the US official, CNN had reported.

Speculation and theories regarding the leader having isolated himself over coronavirus fears had also surfaced.

His whereabouts were last reported about by North Korea's state media on April 11 when he presided over a meeting.