OPEC+ meets to decide August output policy, supply pact duration

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The OPEC+ group of oil producers meets on Thursday to decide on a further easing of output cuts next month and could also consider extending its overall supply pact beyond April 2022, sources within the group told Reuters.
The group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia on Wednesday warned of “significant uncertainties” and the risk of an oil glut next year.
Also read: LPG prices rise again in July by ₹25
The supply pact forged in response to the Covid-19 pandemic’s destruction of global oil demand imposed record cuts of about 10 million barrels per day (bpd) from May 2020, phasing out by the end of next April. Supply cuts still in place stand at about 5.8 million bpd.
A report from the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) on Wednesday said that it expects an overhang of crude by the end of 2022, based on several scenarios for supply and demand.
The report said the market would be in deficit in the short term but a glut will be on the horizon after the OPEC+ cuts end.
Oil prices were trading near $75 a barrel on Thursday, more than 40 per cent higher than at the start of year.
Also read: Indian Oil Corp buys its first Guyanese oil, says source
The JTC still expects global oil demand to grow by 6 million bpd in 2021 but it said that “significant uncertainties” remain,including divergence in the global economic recovery, climbings overeign debt, uneven vaccine roll outs and rising cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
OPEC watchers said the group could leave production unchanged when ministers meet on Thursday or decide to boostoutput, possibly by more than 1 million bpd or a more modest 0.5million bpd.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...