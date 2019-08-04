World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan convenes NSC meeting

PTI Islamabad | Updated on August 04, 2019 Published on August 04, 2019

File Photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.   -  PTI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on Sunday to discuss issues pertaining to national security in the wake of developments in the region.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced this in a series of tweets on Sunday.

She said that the political leadership of Pakistan needs to come on the same page and “send a message of unity and solidarity“.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday asked Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Dr. Yousuf Ahmed Al-Othaimeen to take notice of the situation in Kashmir, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Secretary General of OIC assured the Foreign Minister for taking notice on situation and to extend full cooperation.

Earlier Sunday, chairing an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Qureshi alleged that Indian “designs are an attempt to disrupt the regional peace.”

National Security
Pakistan
