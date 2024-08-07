Hundreds of Hindu houses, businesses and temples have been vandalised since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a community association said on Tuesday, and mainly Hindu India said it was worried about the incidents.

Hindus constitute about 8% of Bangladesh’s 170 million people and have historically largely supported Hasina’s Awami League party, which identifies as largely secular, instead of the opposition bloc that includes a hardline Islamist party.

Neighbouring India, now sheltering Hasina after she fled on Monday from deadly protests after 15 years in power, said what was “particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations”.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) said 200-300 mainly Hindu homes and businesses had been vandalised since Monday, and 15-20 Hindu temples were damaged. Up to 40 people have been injured, though not seriously, its general secretary, Rana Dasgupta, told Reuters.

“The communal atrocities erupted hours before she resigned,” he said. “Although there is no killing, there is injury. Houses and businesses of minorities, especially Hindus, as well as temples, have been targeted, looted, damaged.”

Dasgupta said some people he could not identify had thrown a brick at his car when he was out on the road on Monday in the southeastern district of Chattogram.

“I stand against communal atrocities and will not stop,” he said. “Until my death, I shall fight for them. I may not be able to physically protect them, but I can give them courage. I may not be able to resist attacks, but I can protest.”

Reuters could not verify the scale of reported incidents amid the post-Hasina turmoil, and police officers did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment after mobs attacked many police stations.

“The situation is horrific,” said Manindra Kumar Nath, a Hindu community leader. “Even today, we are getting calls from people asking us to save their lives, but we are not receiving any support from anywhere.”

The military’s media office said security forces were helping maintain law and order across the South Asian nation without specifying any incidents.

“Everyone’s cooperation is highly desired in this regard,” it said.

Students who led the protests against Hasina that have killed nearly 300 people since July have repeatedly urged people not to target minority communities in the overwhelmingly Muslim country. But Hindu community leaders said they were feeling vulnerable because of the lack of a functioning government.

The army chief promised an interim government soon, while the students said they wanted Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus to be the chief adviser to the interim government. - Reuters

Baba Ramdev appeals for Hindus safety

ANI adds: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday condemned the targeted attacks on houses, temples and business establishments of Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the Centre to do all it can diplomatically and politically to protect the Hindu minority in the neighbouring country.

He also expressed his concerns over the safety of Hindus living in Bangladesh amid the country’s political unrest, which includes student protests and the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The way fundamentalist forces are carrying out well-planned attacks on Hindu homes, temples, and businesses in Bangladesh is both shameful and dangerous,” Ramdev told ANI.

“I fear that India will need to remain vigilant so that the honour and dignity of the mothers, sisters and daughters of our Hindu brothers are not at stake. The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full strength,” he said.

Ramdev added that India should make diplomatic and political efforts to prevent major incidents and, if necessary, intervene to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.

“We helped create Bangladesh; if we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there,” Ramdev said.

He also alleged that some individuals in India are trying to incite similar unrest within the country under the guise of caste, religion, and reservation issues.

“It is unfortunate that some politicians, religious extremists, and certain YouTubers are attempting to create similar unrest in India in the name of caste, religion, reservation, and the Constitution, threatening the nation’s unity and integrity. We must counter these efforts with strength,” he said.

Meanwhile, several former diplomats and experts have expressed concern about the situation in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to stay vigilant. They have warned of a huge influx of migrants from Bangladesh and raised suspicions about possible foreign involvement in the unrest..