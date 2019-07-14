World

Quake of magnitude 6.6 strikes west of Australia's Broome

Reuters SINGAPORE | Updated on July 14, 2019 Published on July 14, 2019

A representative image   -  REUTERS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck west of Australia's beach resort of Broome, the United States Geological Survey said on Sunday, with residents saying the impact shook some buildings and pushed groceries off shelves.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which the agency initially said was of magnitude 6.9, hitting at a depth of 33 km (21 miles), about 203 km (126 miles) offshore from the town in the state of Western Australia.

Videos posted on social media showed cars and buildings shaking and groceries being knocked from shelves, with some residents reporting minor damage to businesses.

“We just had an earthquake in Broome,” one resident of the town said on Twitter. “The whole house was shaking and it went for ages. Never experienced anything like it before - quite amazing.”

Such an earthquake was uncommon for the region, Phil Cummins, a seismologist with Geoscience Australia, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“It's quite rare you might see this event every 20 years,” Cummins said.

Broome is located in the Kimberley region, a site for mining and petroleum production in Australia's northwest.

The earthquake was widely felt in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, a distance of more than 2,000 km (1,242 miles) away, data from Geoscience Australia showed. An aftershock of 4.1 was also recorded.

Published on July 14, 2019
Australia
earthquake
Next Story

Former Bangladesh military dictator Ershad passes away

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Former Bangladesh military dictator Ershad passes away