Russia launches air strikes on Ukraine military base near Polish border

Russia launched an air strike on a Ukrainian military base Yavoriv in the west of the country near the Polish border, local officials said on Sunday, in what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war.

"The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles," the Lviv regional military administration said in a statement.

The attack was carried out at a military unit at the facility, Interfax Ukraine news agency cited Anton Mironovich, spokesman for the Academy of Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as saying.

The military training facility, the biggest in the western part of the country and traditionally the site of joint drills with NATO, is located less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border.

The mayor of another city in western Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk, said that Russian troops also continued to hit its airport on Sunday.

Nine were killed and 57 were wounded in air strike, according to Ukraine’s Lviv region Governor.