World

‘Russia says it is targeting Ukraine’s military infrastructure’

Reuters | Moscow, February 24 | Updated on: Feb 24, 2022
A satellite image shows troops and equipment in Kupino, Russia February 23, 2022.

RIA news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday

Russia is targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure, air defence, and air forces with high-precision weapons and is not attacking Ukrainian cities, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

Kyiv has said Moscow has launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, with military command centres in a number of cities hit by missiles.

Published on February 24, 2022
Russia
Ukraine
USA
foreign relations
war
NATO

