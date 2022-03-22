hamburger

Russian troops forced out of Kyiv suburb: Ukrainian army

PTI | Kyiv, March 22 | Updated on: Mar 22, 2022
Workers take a rest after cleaning the area near an apartment building destroyed during an air raid, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 21, 2022. 

Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor on Monday, wounding four children

The Ukrainian army said it forced Russian troops out of Makariv, a strategically important Kyiv suburb, after a fierce battle. That prevents Russian forces from encircling the capital from the northwest, the Defence Ministry said.

Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor on Monday, wounding four children who were among the civilians being evacuated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation.

He said the shelling took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, the initial destination of those fleeing Mariupol. The Ukrainian government said that about 3,000 people from Mariupol were evacuated on Monday.

Zelenskyy said he spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and French President Emmanual Macron to coordinate their positions before Western leaders meet on Thursday. “Our position will be expressed and will be expressed strongly, believe me,” Zelenskyy said.

Published on March 22, 2022
