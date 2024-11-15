Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake secured a majority in parliament on Thursday, according to official results announced by the elections commission.
The NPP contesting under the Malimawa (compass) symbol secured 113 seats in the 225 member assembly, data released by the elections commissions website showed.
The NPP received 6.8 million, or 61 per cent of the votes counted, taking a commanding lead over its rivals.
The party is on track to get a two-thirds majority.
