World

Strong quake shakes Japan; tsunami advisory issued

PTI Tokyo | Updated on March 20, 2021

Japan on Saturday experienced a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and caused a tsunami advisory for the country's northeast coast. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m.

USGS said the quake was centered 27 kilometres (16.7 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometres (33.5 miles). That's off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country's rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The tsunami advisory was issued for Miyagi prefecture. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 20, 2021
Japan
earthquake
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.