TRIPS Council to continue meeting to break deadlock on Covid-19 response

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) has decided to keep actively engaged, up until the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) beginning this month-end, to find a common intellectual property response to Covid-19.
There is no consensus yet either on the India-South Africa waiver request or the EU’s proposal for a declaration on TRIPS & public health.
“The chair of the Council, Ambassador Dagfinn Sørli of Norway, said he will make sure no stone is left unturned to explore all available options towards a consensus-based outcome at the Ministerial Conference taking place from November 30 to December 3,” according to a WTO release issued following the TRIPS Council meeting on Thursday.
At the meet, members adopted the oral status report that will be submitted by the chair of the TRIPS Council to the General Council scheduled on November 22-23.
Also read: India locks horns with rich nations in WTO ‘green room’
“The text provides a factual overview of discussions held at the TRIPS Council since October 2020, both on the proposal by India and South Africa requesting a waiver from certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement for the prevention, containment and treatment of Covid-19 and the proposal by the European Union for a draft General Council declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and Public Health in the circumstances of a pandemic,” the release highlighted.
In a joint proposal submitted to the WTO on October 2, 2020, India and South Africa proposed a temporary waiver of certain TRIPS obligations for the Covid-19 vaccine and other health products and technologies.
Although the proposal has been co-sponsored by 64 members and has the support of 100 members, many developed members such as the EU, Japan and Australia are opposing it.
“On the EU proposal, the report notes that disagreement persists on the fundamental question of whether this initiative is the appropriate and most effective way to address the shortage and inequitable distribution of, and access to vaccines and other Covid-19-related products,” the release said.
Also read: WTO summit: India to press for TRIPS waiver for Covid-19 health products
This means that the TRIPS Council will remain in session beyond the General Council and potentially to the Ministerial Conference. The chair announced that the TRIPS Council will formally resume on November 29, not excluding the possibility of an earlier resumption at short notice should the circumstances require it.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...