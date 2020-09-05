Trump orders cease on racial sensitivity training at executive departments and agencies

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
United States President Donald Trump has directed the Office of Management and Budget to stop racial sensitivity training at executive departments and agencies, calling it “divisive, anti-American propaganda.”
In a two page memo addressed to executive branch agencies, Russell Vought Director of OMB stated that the president had ordered for the agencies to cease these training sessions.
“It has come to the President's attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date "training" government workers to believe divisive, anti American propaganda,” Vought wrote.
The OMB director cited examples of racial sensitivity training at executive branches within the memo.
“ According to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that "virtually all White people contribute to racism" or where they are required to say that they "benefit from racism." According to press reports, in some cases these training have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job,” he wrote.
The OMB will soon issue a directive on these sessions, he said.
“The President has directed me to ensure that Federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions. Accordingly, to that end, the Office of Management and Budget will shortly issue more detailed guidance on implementing the President's directive,” the memo read.
The United States has recently drawn flak over racial discrimination in the country following multiple protests over the past few months. Meanwhile, Trump has denied allegations of “systemic racism” in the country from Democratic nominee Joe Biden among others, the Guardian reported.
