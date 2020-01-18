Turkey’s Wikipedia ban lifted after more than two years

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
Turkey has lifted the ban on the encyclopedia website Wikipedia in the country after blocking access to the website for over two years.
“The best present we got for Wikipedia's 19th birthday was being unblocked in Turkey,” Wikipedia tweeted on Thursday.
The website was blocked in Turkey in April 2017 after the Wikimedia Foundation’s refusal to delete articles from the website alleging the Turkish government’s cooperation with the so-called Islamic State (IS) group and al-Qaeda in Syria. Ankara had accused the website of being part of a "smear campaign" against the country, as per a report published by Al Jazeera.
The country’s Constitutional Court in a ruling dated December 26, 2019 said that the ban that lasted more than two years was unconstitutional as it violated freedom of expression, according to reports.
Non-profit Wikimedia Foundation that hosts Wikipedia also shared an official statement on their website about the news.
“We are thrilled to be reunited with the people of Turkey,” said Katherine Maher, Executive Director of the Wikimedia Foundation in the statement. “We are excited to share this important moment with our Turkish contributor community on behalf of knowledge-seekers everywhere.”
“More than 85 per cent of the articles on Wikipedia are in languages other than English, which includes the Turkish Wikipedia’s more than 335,000 articles, written by Turkish-speaking volunteers for Turkish-speaking people,” the Wikimedia Foundation further said.
Back in April 2018, over a single week, more than 1.5 crore people had sent out messages with the hashtag #WeMissTurkey about the ban on the Wikimedia Foundation, and nearly two lakh people, including more than 47,000 in Turkey, had responded, according to an article published on Wikipedia’s official website.
Wikimedia Foundation has said that the ban is being lifted "gradually. Some Internet service providers are still in the process of restoring access," BBC News reported.
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
Yet again, the consumer businesses of Reliance Industries (RIL) — digital and retail — were the key growth ...
Buoyed by revenue growth from its European operations, HCL Technologies posted an 8.6 per cent sequential rise ...
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
Here is a comparative analysis
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...