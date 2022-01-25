UK to remove Covid testing requirement for vaccinated arrivals from Feb 11

The United Kingdom has decided to ease international travel restrictions in two weeks time and has said that this easing is intended to last. From February 11, all Covid-19 testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals in the UK, with the requirement of only a passenger locator form (PLF), according to the British Government.

Arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before Day 2 after they arrive in the UK, a statement issued by British High Commission on Tuesday pointed out. The easing of restrictions will apply from 4 am on February 11.

For inward travel, all under-18s regardless of their individual vaccination status will continue to be considered as fully vaccinated.

“The framework set out today is intended to be one that will last. It aims to provide stability for travellers and the travel industry throughout 2022, ensuring the UK remains one of the best places in the world to do business. Meanwhile, friends and families can make the most of their global connections, while saving around £100 for the average family with the removal of testing,” the release added.

Passenger locator form simplification

The passenger locator form that eligible fully vaccinated travellers will need to fill out from February 11 will be simplified, confirming their vaccination status, travel history and contact details, and people will have an extra day to fill it out before travelling.

The UK, which already recognises Covishield and Covaxin vaccine certificates from India, will recognise vaccine certificates from 16 more countries, including China and Mexico, taking the total number of eligible countries and territories to over 180, the release said.

“We made the right calls at the right time and thanks to our vaccine and booster rollout, it’s paying off – allowing us to safely remove nearly all Covid-19 travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.