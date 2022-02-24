Ukrainian leader pleads for help fending off Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from Russia.
In a statement that comes amid Russia's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that began early Thursday, Zelenskyy said that Russia “has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world”.
He asked for world leaders to provide large-scale defence support and to protect Ukraine's airspace from the “aggressor”.
February 24, 2022
