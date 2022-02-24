hamburger

Ukrainian leader pleads for help fending off Russian attack

PTI | Moscow, February 24 | Updated on: Feb 24, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council after Russia recognised two eastern separatist regions and then ordered in troops to back up their independence claims, in Kyiv on February 22, 2022.

Zelenskyy said that Russia “has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from Russia.

In a statement that comes amid Russia's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that began early Thursday, Zelenskyy said that Russia “has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world”.

He asked for world leaders to provide large-scale defence support and to protect Ukraine's airspace from the “aggressor”.

Published on February 24, 2022
