UN chief urges governments to protect women from domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all the nations to protect women and include this as their response to the novel coronavirus, as per media reports.

Broadening his perspective to the earlier call for the ceasefire in conflicts, Guterres said: "Violence is not confined to the battlefield. For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest -- in their own homes." The video was released in multiple languages.

"Over the past weeks, as economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence. I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19," he said.

Guterres asked governments of all the nations to incorporate an alarm bell in pharmacies and groceries that could help women seek support without letting their abusers know.

"Together, we can and must prevent violence everywhere, from war zones to people's homes, as we work to beat COVID-19. For peace at home - and in homes - around the world," Guterres added.