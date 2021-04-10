Underwater quake shakes Indonesia's main island of Java

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
A strong underwater earthquake rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on Saturday, but no tsunami warnings have been posted and there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
The United States (US) Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake at a depth of 82 kilometers (50.9 miles) was centered 44.8 kilometers (27.8 miles) south of Sumberpucung town of Malang District in East Java province.
Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami center, said in a statement the undersea earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. He urged people to stay away from slopes of soil or rocks that have the potential for landslides, as people in some parts of the province felt a moderate tremor for a few seconds.
The disaster agency released photos of a damaged ceiling at a hospital in Blitar, a neighbouring city of Malang, while the roofs of some houses were reportedly damaged.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
In January, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500, while more than 92,000 displaced, after striking Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
The iconic punk rock band took a whole generation along as they toured the globe for 22 years
On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney announced that he was leaving The Beatles for ‘personal and professional ...
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...