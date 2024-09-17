Lebanese authorities said hundreds of people were wounded across the country after their pagers exploded, including Iran’s ambassador to the nation.

The blasts caused by the wireless telecommunication devices took place primarily in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, where Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has offices.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health asked hospital staff to report to duty and urged people to donate blood, with Minister Firass Abiad telling Agence France Presse that hundreds were injured as a result of the explosions on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, with which Hezbollah has been trading fire since the war in Gaza began. That conflict between the Jewish state and Hamas — another Iran backed militant group — started nearly a year ago.

Earlier, Israel said enabling residents displaced by Hezbollah attacks to return home is now a formal war objective, a signal the country is considering an all-out offensive against the Lebanese militant group.

Television footage from Beirut showed a man covered in blood sitting on the ground as many others apparently wounded in the explosions were being carried away. The Lebanese Red Cross said more than 50 ambulances were dispatched to treat the injured.

Earlier, Reuters reported that dozens of Hezbollah members were wounded due to pager explosions. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar Television also reported that blasts took place in several areas across the country.

