US jobless claims rise on Covid

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The number of people in the US applying for unemployment benefits almost touched the one-million-mark last week as businesses still reel under the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to an Aljazeera report, around 9,65,000 people have claimed to be jobless in the week ending January 9. This is the highest figure reported by the US Department of Labour in five months. The figure also registered an increase of 1,81,000 over the previous week.
Coronavirus upends the American dream for Indian students and H-1Bs
Oxford Economics lead US economist Nancy Vanden Houten wrote in a note to clients on Thursday, as cited in the Aljazeera report: “While prospects for the economy later in 2021 are upbeat, the labour market recovery has taken a step backward and we expect claims to remain elevated with the risk that they rise from last week’s levels.”
40% Indian professionals expect more new jobs in 2021: LinkedIn
This comes as consumer spending, which has a significant influence over two-thirds of the US economy, fell in November.
However, the US government passed a new Bill in December that includes a $300-weekly federal top-up to state unemployment benefits and provisions. This will allow laid-off workers to claim up to 24 weeks of federal unemployment benefits after they’ve exhausted state aid.
Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled an ambitious “American Rescue Plan,” that will infuse $1.9 trillion into the economy to help businesses revive from the shocks of Covid-19 lockdown, as per media reports.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...