US may cut short social-distancing need to to three feet

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on March 15, 2021

A Massachusetts study that stated "no substantial difference" in Covid-19 cases in schools implementing six-foot and three-foot rules

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the President, hinted at a major change in the Covid-19 social distancing protocols.

Dr. Fauci revealed in CNN’s ‘State of the Union' show that the health authorities in the US are planning to cut short the social-distancing requirement to three feet.

Currently, the federal guidelines ordered schools that provide in-person instructions to students to maintain six feet of physical distancing.

The guideline read: “To ensure physical distancing, schools should establish policies and implement structural interventions to promote physical distance of at least 6 feet between people.”

However, Fauci may reduce this to three feet. He cited a Massachusetts study that stated "no substantial difference" in Covid-19 cases in schools implementing six-foot and three-foot rules.

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also encouraged a minimum distance of three-foot for reopening of schools, Hindustan Times reported.

“Physical distance between desks should follow current public health guidance, and desks should be placed at least 3 feet apart and ideally 6 feet apart,” the AAP guidance suggested.

Published on March 15, 2021
