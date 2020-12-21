US to ship 8 million Covid vaccine doses on Monday

The chief science adviser for the US government's vaccine distribution effort said it will be shipping nearly 8 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Moncef Slaoui said on Sunday on CNN's State of the Union that 5.9 million doses of a vaccine made by Moderna and 2 million of a vaccine made by Pfizer will be shipped.

Also read: India-made PVAI solution to monitor Covid-19 vaccine reactions in UK

At least a dozen US states reported last week that they would receive a smaller second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine than they had been told previously.

Army Gen. Gustave Perna, in charge of the distribution effort, apologised on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution.

Slaoui said the mistake was assuming vaccines that had been produced were ready for shipment when there was a two-day delay.

Also read: First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 3 lakh

“And unless it's perfectly right, we will not release vaccine doses for usage,” he said. “And, sometimes, there could be small hiccups. There have been none, actually, in manufacturing now. The hiccup was more into the planning.” Slaoui also said the US will experience “a continuing surge” in the coronavirus, with larger numbers of cases possible from gatherings for the Christmas holiday.