WMCC meet: India, China agree to ensure peace to strengthen relations

India and China agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through the diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach an understanding for complete disengagement from all friction points across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.
At the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) meeting on Friday, the two also agreed that in the interim, the two sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident, per an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.
“Both sides agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh keeping in view the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in September 2020,” the release said.
The countries agreed to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility to enable progress in the bilateral relations at the 22nd meeting of the WMCC today.
The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Chinese team was led by the Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
