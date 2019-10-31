YES Bank gets $1.2 bn offer from global investor; stock zooms 30%

Quiz
Yes Bank on Thursday said it has received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.20 billion in the Bank through fresh issuance of equity shares.
The bank, however, did not disclose details of the global investor.
In a regulatory filing, the private sector bank said, this offer is subject to regulatory approvals/ conditions as well as approvals of its board and shareholders.
The Bank said it continues to be in advances discussions with other global and domestic investors.
Last month, the Bank had informed the exchanges that it had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for the capital raise. It then added that it remains firmly on course to raising capital.
At 2.05 pm, the stock was quoted higher by 30% to Rs 73.40 on the NSE. Volumes traded in the counter were a whopping 14.76 million shares on the NSE.
The lender's Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill had said in September that the bank was close to securing a deal to sell a minority stake to a global technology company.
Sources say Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings was the investor and that the bank's board was likely to consider all proposals on November 1, when it is due to report quarterly results.
In August, Yes Bank raised nearly $275 million via a qualified institutional placement, a capital-raising tool commonly used in India, to improve its capital adequacy ratio.
The Bank's shares have lost 68.8% of their value so far this year, weighed down by its exposure to Jet Airways, infrastructure conglomerate IL&FS, a multi-fold rise in provisions for loan losses and as its asset quality deteriorated sharply.
