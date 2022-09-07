Bandhan School of Business set up

Bandhan Konnagar has set up its first management institute called Bandhan School of Business at Bolpur in Shantiniketan. The institute will offer students easy access to MBA education and will contribute in increasing and diversifying Bandhan’s overall education programme.

The first batch of MBA students will start classes from the coming academic year, said a press statement issued by Bandhan.

The business school was inaugurated by Chandranath Sinha, Minister-in-charge of MSME and textiles, and Alapan Bandopadhyay, Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister.

The Bandhan School of Business has been built up on a total campus area of 2.45 lakh sq.ft. The classrooms and hostels are equipped with a capacity of around 300 students.

The focus of the business school will be value-based holistic development of students and promotion of scholarship and entrepreneurship. The institute will also work towards empowering the deserving and needy, and encouraging female participation from all walks of society.

“I am delighted to share that opening a business school on this auspicious land of Gurudev’s Shantiniketan has given me immense satisfaction. In order to create a human resource pool that will compete in the international academic markets, we have established Bandhan School of Business,” Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, Bandhan Bank, said in the statement.