The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) recently launched the fourth batch of its Certificate Programme in Machine Learning and Deep Learning, aimed at equipping professionals with the skills required to excel in the rapidly evolving domain of machine learning (ML).

The global ML size was valued at $19.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $188.34 billion by 2030.In India, it is expected to experience similar growth, with a CAGR of 36.11 per cent from 2024 to 2030, reaching a market volume of $17.87 billion by 2030.

Dr Manav Bhatnagar, Head CEPQIP, Brigadier Bhopinder Singh Chair, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, tells businessline about the various aspects of the course and its importance today.

According to him, the programme will be conducted through a state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform delivered in direct-to-device (D2D) mode. This will include 76 hours each of online and self-paced learning, a three-week capstone project, a masterclass and an immersion session for interaction between faculty and learners in the IIT Delhi campus.

Edited excerpts:

Q What has been the reception of this course since its inception? Since its inception, IIT Delhi’s Machine Learning and Deep Learning programme has witnessed remarkable success, with two cohorts already completing the course. The addition of on-campus immersion enables participants to engage closely with faculty and fellow learners, fostering strong professional networks. The third cohort is currently underway. It has also attracted a good number of international participants, highlighting the programme’s growing global appeal. Given the overwhelming response, we have opened enrolments for the upcoming two batches early. Q How is the course relevant to the industry and how did IIT ensure its integration with industry? The six-month Certificate Programme covers critical aspects of ML and deep learning (DL) to help students delve into subjects like python, data processing, data analysis, neural networks, deep learning, architectures and NLP, among others. This helps the cohorts to be relevant towards the evolving demands of various industries. Learners have found it instrumental in acquiring critical ML and DL skills, which they have been able to directly apply in their organisations to enhance operations and drive innovation. Therefore, we ensure that the course remains industry-centric by collaborating with subject matter experts and industrial experts who in turn bring the latest trends and real-world applications to the curriculum. Q Are there specific companies who are coming in for training or hiring for this course? The programme has attracted professionals from industry giants such as Oracle, Microsoft, and Dell, among others. Moreover, the scope of participants is not limited to the IT sector alone. ML and DL have found critical applications across a wide range of industries from healthcare to finance and beyond, making the course relevant for professionals from diverse sectors looking to harness the power of AI and ML in their respective fields. Q AI and ML are dynamic sectors with changes happening fast. What are the upgrades planned for this course and the way forward? Recognising the dynamic nature of AI and ML, we have instituted a regular review process to update the curriculum before the commencement of each new batch. The content has significantly evolved since the first cohort to reflect the latest advancements and emerging trends in the field. The programme also integrates practical, real-world applications across diverse disciplines. Key areas such as mathematics and programming, essential for ML and DL, are comprehensively covered, ensuring that participants are equipped with theoretical knowledge and practical tools to remain ahead in this fast-paced domain.