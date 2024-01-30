IIM Bangalore successfully completed summer internship placements of the largest-ever batch of 602 students in the Post Graduate Programme in Management and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics. During the placement week, 484 students (437 PGP and 47 PGP-BA) secured placements, with an additional 115 students (89 PGP and 26 PGP-BA) placed in a subsequent process, including 12 students with disabilities. Three PGP students found internships independently.

Prof. Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, and faculty and Chairperson of the Strategy area, IIM Bangalore, said, “The rolling summer placements saw many first-time recruiters offering roles in strategy, marketing, products, finance, analytics and investments – some of the projects offered were more interesting and challenging than those offered during the summer placement week.”

Accenture Strategy led consulting firms with 45 of the total 158 offers. Despite this, the consulting ratio dipped as finance, banking, and investment firms increased offers to 130. FMCG and retail offered 69 positions, manufacturing had 55 in supply chain and new products, and e-commerce gave 45 in digital marketing and cards. IT offered 43 in consulting and product management, conglomerates presented 41 in leadership, foundations made 29 in governance consulting, healthcare gave 19 in marketing, and Analytics/AI had 13 in new business applications.