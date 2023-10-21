Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is building a new campus at Kochi, heralding its expanding executive education activity.

The foundation stone for the new campus was laid by A Vellayan, Chairman, Board of Governors of IIMK, in the presence of Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK and Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

Vellyan said “expanding in Kochi is a strategic decision for us. Kochi has a vibrant business and start-up ecosystem, is centrally located and offers great connectivity to domestic and international participants. Our executive education programmes have been seeing increasing traction, and this new campus will help us accommodate more programmes.”

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK added, “The new Kochi campus marks 10 years’ presence in this iconic city. Management education is India’s unique soft power offering and IIMK has constantly been redefining the standards, and making great strides. The new campus at Kochi underscores our emphasis on “hi-tech and hi-touch”, as it will enable us to offer a variety of executive programmes in multiple and blended formats. We are the only Top-3 ranked management school in Kerala and Kochi, we want to continue bringing the rigour and excellence of a top IIM to serve the needs of businesses and working professionals in Kerala and its hinterland, including the Middle-East and South Asia.

